New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Separately, Nomura began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of NRZ opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $423.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,858.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Saltzman purchased 14,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,412,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,944,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,787 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

