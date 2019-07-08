Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $93.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,633,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,909,000 after buying an additional 1,817,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,356,000 after buying an additional 1,662,505 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,680,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,138,000 after buying an additional 916,167 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,717,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,400,000 after buying an additional 371,396 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

