Paul Ross Sells 2,682 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $623,591.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,157.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Ross sold 2,465 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.75, for a total value of $608,238.75.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $538,652.88.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Paul Ross sold 1,114 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $226,231.12.

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $512,288.82.

TTD stock opened at $237.77 on Monday. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.66 and a twelve month high of $257.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.84, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

