Peel Hunt Lowers Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) to Restricted

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) to a restricted rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 993 ($12.98) on Thursday. Energean Oil & Gas has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.56) and a one year high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 821.64.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.