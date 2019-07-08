Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wandisco (LON:WAND)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Wandisco (LON:WAND) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Wandisco stock opened at GBX 485 ($6.34) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.50. Wandisco has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,115 ($14.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

Get Wandisco alerts:

Wandisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Wandisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wandisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.