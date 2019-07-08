Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,457.17 ($19.04).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 961 ($12.56) on Thursday. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,560 ($20.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.70. The company has a market capitalization of $372.30 million and a PE ratio of 24.15.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

