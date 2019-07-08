Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,670 ($34.89) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,616.82 ($34.19).

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,922.50 ($25.12) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,987.15. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,551 ($33.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85.

In other Persimmon news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 658 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, with a total value of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

