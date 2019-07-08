Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2019

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.70. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $8.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $11.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 298,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.97.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

