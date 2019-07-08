Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,443.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,300. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,267,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,864,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,808,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.62. 1,169,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,041. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.