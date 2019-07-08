Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,010

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,010 ($13.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) price target (up from GBX 1,000 ($13.07)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Polymetal International to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 593.80 ($7.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 895.92.

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.62) per share, with a total value of £60,452 ($78,991.25).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

