Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Securities set a $50.00 price target on Progress Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of PRGS opened at $40.75 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $353,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 12,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,454.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,695 shares of company stock valued at $988,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,614,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,184,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 907,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $38,458,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 560,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,670,000 after acquiring an additional 77,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

