Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXS. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.75. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

