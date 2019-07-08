QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of QAD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $42.34 on Thursday. QAD has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $831.43 million, a PE ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QAD will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $312,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,504,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,197,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $285,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,475,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,880,269.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,020. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QAD by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in QAD by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in QAD by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

