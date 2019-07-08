RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RANJY. Bank of America upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

