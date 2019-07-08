Reviewing Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) & Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.9% of Tocagen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tocagen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Retrophin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tocagen and Retrophin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tocagen 0 2 6 0 2.75 Retrophin 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tocagen presently has a consensus target price of $17.19, indicating a potential upside of 179.02%. Retrophin has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.52%. Given Tocagen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tocagen is more favorable than Retrophin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tocagen and Retrophin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tocagen $18.04 million 8.12 -$48.96 million ($2.44) -2.52 Retrophin $164.25 million 5.09 -$102.68 million ($2.54) -7.94

Tocagen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retrophin. Retrophin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tocagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tocagen has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retrophin has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tocagen and Retrophin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tocagen -294.74% -108.08% -56.63% Retrophin -75.75% -41.38% -19.39%

Summary

Tocagen beats Retrophin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is under Phase III clinical trial for recurrent high-grade glioma. It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase Ib clinical trial for intravenous treatment of advanced cancers. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets. The company has a license agreement with ApolloBio to develop and commercialize Toca 511 & Toca FC; and a collaboration agreement with NRG Oncology to develop a clinical trial utilizing Toca 511 & Toca FC for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; CNSA-001, an orally bioavailable proprietary form of sepiapterin that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and liquid ursodeoxycholic acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

