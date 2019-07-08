Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $80.87 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.7596 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 17,339,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,258,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,876,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,337 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

