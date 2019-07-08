Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 180 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

LON BARC opened at GBX 157.36 ($2.06) on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58). The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.45.

In other news, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 30,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

