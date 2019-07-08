Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,740 ($35.80) in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,001.92 ($39.23).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,586.50 ($33.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,792.50 ($36.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,540.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

