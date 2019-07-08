RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTW Retailwinds Inc. is a retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through a national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It offers brands, including collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson, through its stores and Website. RTW Retailwinds Inc., formerly known as New York & Company Inc., is headquartered in New York City. “

RTW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

RTW stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22. RTW Retailwinds has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. RTW Retailwinds had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTW Retailwinds will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 720,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTW Retailwinds Company Profile

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

