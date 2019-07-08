SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €119.48 ($138.93).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €122.82 ($142.81) on Thursday. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €123.64 ($143.77). The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion and a PE ratio of 45.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

