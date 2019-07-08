Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 3,595 ($46.98) on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 2,080 ($27.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,600.90 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,285.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 million and a PE ratio of 26.55.

In related news, insider Mark Lavelle purchased 10 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($40.77) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.68).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

