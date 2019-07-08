Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Swisscom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.32. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

