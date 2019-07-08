Ten Lifestyle Group’s (TENG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ten Lifestyle Group from GBX 73 ($0.95) to GBX 92 ($1.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

TENG stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

