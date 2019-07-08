Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

TSE TD opened at C$77.65 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$65.56 and a twelve month high of C$80.05. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.3499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Joseph Mckenna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.14, for a total transaction of C$1,522,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 67,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.52, for a total transaction of C$5,060,444.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,525,040.64.

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CSFB set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.67.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

