United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAL. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised United Continental from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.24.

UAL opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. United Continental has a 1 year low of $67.94 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.07.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Continental during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in United Continental during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 202.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 32.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

