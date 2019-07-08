USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 62,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.44. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

