VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. 16,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,852. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

