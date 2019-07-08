ValuEngine Upgrades Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) to “Buy”

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Social Reality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Social Reality alerts:

Social Reality stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Social Reality has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $64.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.93.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Social Reality had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Social Reality will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Social Reality by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.