Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Viacom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Viacom from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Viacom stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Viacom has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Viacom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viacom will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Viacom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Viacom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viacom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

