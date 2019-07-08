VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

VWAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.15 billion during the quarter. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

