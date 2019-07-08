Warburg Research Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($216.28) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €201.00 ($233.72) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €182.54 ($212.26).

VOW3 opened at €154.60 ($179.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €144.86. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52 week high of €163.98 ($190.67).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

