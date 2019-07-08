Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. GMP Securities lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Standpoint Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of WPM opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 50.78%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

