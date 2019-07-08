WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

WSC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. WillScot has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.20 million. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 157,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

