Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $194,575.44 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $194,575.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,025.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $82.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.95. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

