YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) announced an annual dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

NYSE YPF opened at $18.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. YPF has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

