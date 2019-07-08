Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). CorMedix posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorMedix.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

CRMD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,515. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

