Zacks: Analysts Expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.03. Emergent Biosolutions posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.36 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EBS. ValuEngine raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $59,704.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,804.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,736,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,330,000 after acquiring an additional 176,339 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 47.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,922,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 617,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,581,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $26,644,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 53,986 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. 435,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81. Emergent Biosolutions has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

