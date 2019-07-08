Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.48.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. 1,017,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,432. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

