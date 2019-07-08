Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) will announce sales of $33.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.00 million and the lowest is $20.30 million. Spark Therapeutics reported sales of $25.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will report full year sales of $130.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.64 million to $180.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $164.50 million, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $264.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spark Therapeutics.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.33). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 124.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONCE shares. Barclays downgraded Spark Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spark Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $11,481,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 6,497.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 312,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spark Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONCE traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. 986,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,111. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.20. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

