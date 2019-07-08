Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's revenue growth is aided by rising loans and deposits balance. Notably, increasing loan originations are expected to support the company’s growth prospects over the long run. Further, a strong capital position keeps it well poised to undertake expansion moves. However, despite higher interest rates, decline in First Republic's net interest margin is a concern as it hurts interest income growth to some extent. Also, escalating costs owing to investments in digital initiatives might hurt its bottom-line expansion. Additionally, stretched valuation remain a headwind for the company.”

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.99 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.