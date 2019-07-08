Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) to Sell

Village Farms International (NYSE:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Village Farms International stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

