Zacks Investment Research Lowers Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $859.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.00 million. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.