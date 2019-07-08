Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Timken (NYSE:TKR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NYSE TKR opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54. Timken has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Timken had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 13,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $669,707.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at $963,969.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Timken by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 317.9% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 46,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 317.7% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 24,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 317.7% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

