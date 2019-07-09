$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 50.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,487,000 after acquiring an additional 101,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $809,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,252,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after acquiring an additional 247,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,390. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

