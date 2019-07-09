$0.25 EPS Expected for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s earnings. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EARN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1,619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock remained flat at $$10.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.58%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

