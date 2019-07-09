-$0.26 EPS Expected for Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquantia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Aquantia reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquantia will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aquantia.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Aquantia had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aquantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aquantia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

NYSE AQ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.14. 4,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08. Aquantia has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $473.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, access, and automotive markets worldwide. Its products include corporate data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

