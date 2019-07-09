$0.44 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Core-Mark reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of CORE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. 235,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $94,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,029,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,491,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.