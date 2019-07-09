$0.47 EPS Expected for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.40. Endo International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Endo International had a negative net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 199.18%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.30. 5,127,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,345. Endo International has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signition LP acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth about $193,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 94.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

