-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cidara Therapeutics.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cidara Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85,979 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 564,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 81,956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 91,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,731. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.