$0.76 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

